frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in frontdoor by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

