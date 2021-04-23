FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

