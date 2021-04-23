FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 6.8% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.17. 1,323,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,853,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

