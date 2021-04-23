Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.96 and last traded at $82.82. 4,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,939,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

