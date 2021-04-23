Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 164,101 shares changing hands.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

