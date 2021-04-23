FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,775. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FVCB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

