FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE C opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

