FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raised by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Continental Resources stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.