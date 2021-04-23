FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited Lowered by Cormark (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.52.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

