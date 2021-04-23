FY2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

