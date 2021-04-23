FY2022 Earnings Estimate for H. Lundbeck A/S Issued By SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.