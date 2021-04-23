Gameswap Price Down 40% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002334 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $395,760.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

