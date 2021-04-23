Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 6,285 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,818 ($23.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gamma Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,669.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

