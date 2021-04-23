Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,586. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

