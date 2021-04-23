Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,586. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
