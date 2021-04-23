Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $172.15 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

