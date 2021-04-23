Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 2,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,280. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

