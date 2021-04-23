Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,919. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

