Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. 1,417,630 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28.

