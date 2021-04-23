Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

VXF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

