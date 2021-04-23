Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

