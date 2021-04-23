Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

NYSE AON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.48. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.