GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. GATX has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

