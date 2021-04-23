GCP Infrastructure Investments Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 104.35 ($1.36) on Friday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of £919.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.04.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

