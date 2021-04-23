GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.61 Million

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $269.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.13 million to $277.35 million. GDS reported sales of $174.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in GDS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GDS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.05. 1,462,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,838. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

