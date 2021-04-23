Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $1.49 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

