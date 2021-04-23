Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Glencore stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

