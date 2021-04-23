Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.89). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,299. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

