Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $216.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.93 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.