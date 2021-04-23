Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.04

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 13986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

