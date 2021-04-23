GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,457.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,393.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.00.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

