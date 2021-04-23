GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 101 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.80 and its 200 day moving average is $283.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.