GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.