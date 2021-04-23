Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 52455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

