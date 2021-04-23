Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

