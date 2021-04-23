Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,069,523 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 762.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $47,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 28,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

