Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

WTRG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. 3,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

