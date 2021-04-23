Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 14,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

