Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 182,079 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4,523.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,079 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 121,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.