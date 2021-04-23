Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 324,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 109,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $66.27. 443,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

