Gradient Investments LLC Sells 14,830 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

AVY stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,327. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average of $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

