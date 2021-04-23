Gradient Investments LLC Sells 74,227 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,227 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 41,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.