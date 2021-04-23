Gradient Investments LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 23,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

