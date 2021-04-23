GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.42. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

