GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.42. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

