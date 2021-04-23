Graham Luce Sells 8,565 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.32 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

