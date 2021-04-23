Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 18,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

