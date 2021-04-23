Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. 11,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.