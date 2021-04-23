Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $682.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,746. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.92. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $688.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

