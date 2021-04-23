Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.53 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

