Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0752 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00473052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

