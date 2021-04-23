Great Ajax’s (AJX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 319.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

